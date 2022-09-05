Can we trust Liz Truss to be a friend of India? Here's what her tweets suggest

Interestingly, it is the first time the UK will have a monarch and Prime Minister who share the same first name since Lord William Melbourne served under William IV from 8 April 1835 to 30 August 1841.
Liz Truss or to user her full name Mary Elizabeth Truss has become the leader of the Conservative Party after beating out Rishi Sunak.
Truss secured 81,326 votes to beat former Chancellor of the Exchequer (Britain’s equivalent of the Finance Ministry) who garnered 60,399 votes. Truss is set to be Britain’s third female Prime Minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.
But what about New Delhi? Will Liz be a trustworthy friend of India? As Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Truss has often held forth on her views about strengthening the UK’s relationship with India.
View on India
Earlier, she had expressed her desired to wrap up a trade deal with India by Diwali.
She had said: "I want to get this trade deal done, preferably by Diwali, but definitely by the end of the year, and I want to make sure that the trade deal is as deep as possible covering everything from life sciences to technology to agriculture."
She had also said about UK’s visa for Indians: “There is no doubt in my mind that many of the best and brightest in the world are in India. I will continue to look at our visa system to make sure it attracts those people."
Earlier in March 2022, during a visit to India (which was at the same time as Russian Foreign Minister Laprov’s visit), she had urged India to pick UK over Russia when it came to defence and security. She had said: “India is currently 60% dependent on Russian weapons but obviously they are now concerned about Russia’s strategic relationship with China and also the efficacy of some of those weapons, so there is a real opportunity for closer partnership."
Reacting to India buying oil from Russia at discounted rates, Truss had said: “I’m not going to tell India what to do. What I have said is as a member of the UK Government that has signed up to the Budapest Memorandum, I feel a strong responsibility on behalf of the United Kingdom to take all the action we can, to support the people of Ukraine but that is not the same as going around telling other countries what to do."This had led to a rebuttal from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had pointed out that Europe had bought 15% more oil and gas from Russia. He had added: “When oil prices go up, I think it’s natural for countries to go out into the market and look for what are good deals for them. But I am pretty sure if we wait two or three months and actually look at who are the big buyers of Russian gas and oil, I suspect the list won’t be very different from what it used to be. And I suspect we won’t be at the top 10 of that list."
Meanwhile, scouring her Twitter feed shows that unlike her Labour counterparts, Truss has never made any antagonistic comments about New Delhi and has been largely pragmatic, focussing mostly about improving relationships.
Unlike her predecessor and UK’s “self-professed son-in-law of India" Boris Johnson, Liz Truss’ views on India are largely more sober – literally and figuratively.
There are tweets about laying a wreath at the Taj Mahal Hotel in 2021 and visiting the Red Ford. Most tweets are about strengthening the relationship, especially trade ones, with India.
During the trip in Oct 2021, she also called India a ‘great friend, economic powerhouse and the world’s largest democracy’.
She also thanked the government of India for approving the export of 3 million packets of paracetamol at the height of the pandemic in April 2022.
Interestingly, Liz appears to take a far harder line with China and look set to declare China to be a “threat", a language the UK reserves for Russia. So, will Liz be a trustworthy friend of India? Only time will tell.
