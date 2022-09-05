Can we trust Liz Truss to be a friend of India? Here's what her tweets suggest

Reacting to India buying oil from Russia at discounted rates, Truss had said: “I’m not going to tell India what to do. What I have said is as a member of the UK Government that has signed up to the Budapest Memorandum, I feel a strong responsibility on behalf of the United Kingdom to take all the action we can, to support the people of Ukraine but that is not the same as going around telling other countries what to do."This had led to a rebuttal from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had pointed out that Europe had bought 15% more oil and gas from Russia. He had added: “When oil prices go up, I think it’s natural for countries to go out into the market and look for what are good deals for them. But I am pretty sure if we wait two or three months and actually look at who are the big buyers of Russian gas and oil, I suspect the list won’t be very different from what it used to be. And I suspect we won’t be at the top 10 of that list."