Can you choose which Covid-19 vaccine you get?

Eventually, Covid vaccination may be similar to flu vaccination, with recommendations for different subgroups. With the flu vaccine, people over 65 are often advised to take a high-dose version or an adjuvanted option, for instance. With more data, it will be easier for doctors to understand whether certain Covid-19 vaccines are better suited for different populations or health conditions. “We will look at the subgroups and look at the bulk of the evidence to see whether there is a certain group that will benefit," Dr. Neuzil says, adding that both Pfizer and Moderna are expected to share additional subgroup data later this year. National policy bodies will then make recommendations based on the data, she adds.