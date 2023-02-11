Can you spot the pyramids in this satellite image shared by NASA? Take a look
- NASA wrote, ‘Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 4, 2023. The city sits on sand-colored ground, and details of streets going in and out. Can you spot the pyramids?’
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recently shared satellite images of Egypt taken from the International Space Station (ISS). To say the least, the images are mesmerising.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×