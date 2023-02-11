National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recently shared satellite images of Egypt taken from the International Space Station (ISS). To say the least, the images are mesmerising.

The images were shared on the official Instagram account of NASA. The images shared were of three different locations on Earth. One of the locations was Egypt's Cairo.

Sharing the image NASA asked their readers if they can spot the pyramids.

“Views of Earth are captured from the unique vantage point of the International Space Station (@ISS) as it orbited about 254 miles (409 km) above. Astronaut Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (@JAXAjp) was the photographer behind the lens," the space agency wrote.

Take a look at the post to see if you can spot the pyramids

The first image is Russia’s Lake Baikal covered in ice. “Lake Baikal covered in ice. The edge of Earth is highlighted by the blue glow of the atmosphere, contrasting with the darkness of space." NASA wrote.

The second image seems to be Portugal’s Lisbon. “Lisbon, Portugal, takes center stage in this image captured on Feb. 4 2023. The Tagus river divides the sprawling city of red clay tile roofs that fade into green areas closer inland." NASA added.

For the third image NASA wrote, "Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 4, 2023. The city sits on sand-colored ground, and details of streets going in and out. Can you spot the pyramids?"

NASA also added a hint-- “Hint: They appear as three partially shadowed squares near the far left of the image where the urban development intersects with the desert landscape"

The post that was shared about nine hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 6.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various comments.

Instagram users reacted to the images, “Well I think I’ve got that spot but still not sure I was right, it’s hard to get closer," wrote an Instagram user. “The world is so beautiful," posted another. “What great captures. Our Earth is really beautiful."