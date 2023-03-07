Three Canadian provinces - British Columbia, Alberta, and Prince Edward Island - have invited candidates through their Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), which can give applicants an advantage when applying for permanent residency.

The PNPs allow provinces to nominate candidates who possess attributes such as work experience, education, and language ability, and who are likely to integrate well into the local labour force. This program is used by both the federal and provincial governments as a tool to promote economic development across the country.

British Columbia

British Columbia invited a total of 169 candidates in its latest BC PNP draw. The draw included 145 targeted candidates for tech occupations, 18 early childhood educators and assistants, and 6 healthcare workers.

Tech draw candidates were required to have a valid job offer in a specific NOC code and a minimum SIRS score of 83, while the other candidates needed a minimum score of 60 points.

These occupations are listed as priority occupations in British Columbia. It's important to check the official BC PNP website for the latest updates and eligibility criteria.

Alberta

In Alberta, 100 candidates were invited with a minimum CRS score of 357. The province has been allocated 9,750 nomination certificates for 2023 by IRCC, which may be subject to change based on immigration targets and policies.

It's crucial for Express Entry candidates to monitor and apply to provincial nominee programs that match their skills and experience.

Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island invited 46 candidates under the Labour and Express Entry stream of the PEI PNP on March 2. So far, 484 candidates have received an Expression of Interest from PEI in 2023, as per CIC news.

The province admits the most immigrants per capita of any province in the country. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, international immigration added 2,035 people to Prince Edward Island’s population in the third quarter of 2022. This was an increase of 71.3% from the same period in 2021 and was a new record for any quarter.