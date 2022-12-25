Canada adds 5 more occupations for foreign candidates. Check here

Canada adds 5 more occupations for foreign candidates. Check here2 min read . 04:31 PM IST
- With the addition of 5 new occupations, there are now as many as 17 in-demand professions on the list.
Canada has recently added 5 new occupations to its foreign talent search list bringing new opportunities for candidates who are planning to migrate to the country.
Under the Global Talent Stream (GTS), employers looking to hire a foreign skilled worker for in-demand professions can apply and receive a work permit. With the addition of 5 new occupations, there are now as many as 17 in-demand professions on the list.
The 5 new occupations include:
As Canada continues to face high labour shortages and a growing class of retirees, in a post-COVID world, it seems likely the country will continue to address its economic requirements in a much more targeted way.
Canada's Express Entry draw, the pathway to invite international skilled workers to the country by offering permanent residency, will see some major changes in 2023. And as per the plan, Express Entry will target candidates based on their occupation, language and/or education to decide who will be given Canadian permanent residency.
Speaking about the same, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the current Express Entry all-program draws do not satisfactorily help Canada bring in foreign nationals who best align with the country’s most in-demand skills and qualifications.
Following these changes, Canada is likely to “see a potential increase of retention rates [amongst people who settle in specific communities] because people are coming in where they know they have opportunities because that was the basis of their invitation to apply," he added.
Canada is planning to increase the immigrants' entry into the coming years. Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, which was recently released, announced its aim to welcome 465,000 new immigrants in 2023. This will further increase as the country is likely to set a target of 485,000 new immigrants in 2024, and 500,000 new immigrants in 2025.
