Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Canada administered its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Five front-line workers in Ontario were among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto’s hospitals.

Two nurses and three other workers at the Rekai Centre nursing home received the vaccine.

Ontario received 6,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers. Residents of two long-term care homes in Quebec will be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that province.

Ontario and Quebec, the most populous and hardest hit of Canada's 10 provinces, will administer the first shots of the vaccine developed by German biotech BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. Canada is expecting to receive 30,000 doses this week.

The development comes just hours after the United States began inoculations on Monday as the state of New York vaccinated its first healthcare worker, after the United Kingdom kicked off its national effort last week. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is given in two doses, three weeks apart.

A second wave of the coronavirus is ripping across Canada, forcing several provinces to clamp down again on businesses and limit social gatherings. Canada has so far reported 13,431 deaths and 460,743 cases, most of them in Quebec and Ontario.

Canada's federal health authorities on Friday called for provinces to impose more restrictions.

Quebec is prioritizing residents and staff in two care homes, a Health Department spokeswoman said. More than 80% of Canada's pandemic deaths have been in such homes.





