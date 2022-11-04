Canada agents conning Indians for college admissions and jobs: Report

Revealing her trauma, Dilpreet Kaur told CBC news that a college recruiter, who works on commission, directed her to Alpha College, a school she'd never heard of before. Her parents arranged $28,000 for the course by selling two trucks and leasing the family land. But, she found it to be nothing like what the recruiter had claimed. "I don't know why she just suggested this college," Kaur said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}