Canada will be able to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September if “the current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue," Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

U.S. citizens and residents who’ve had a full course of Covid-19 vaccines could be allowed in for non-essential travel as early as mid-August, according to a summary of a meeting with provincial leaders provided by the prime minister’s office on Friday. The government is expected to share more details on these plans early next week.

The Canadian government has barred many travelers, including tourists, from entering the country since March 2020. Trudeau’s insistence on maintaining travel restrictions along the U.S.-Canada border has resulted in criticism from business leaders and U.S. lawmakers, but it has support among Canadians, according to recent surveys.

What's the current rule for Indians

Indians intending to travel to Canada will be required to book a flight via an 'indirect route', according to a revised advisory.

The decision is in view of direct flights remaining cancelled between New Delhi and Canada until 21 July.

In addition to this, the North American country also requires passengers to get themselves tested for the virus at a 'third country' since Canada does not accept the Covid-19 molecular test report from India.

"The Government of Canada has suspended flights from India until July 21, 2021," the advisory reads.

"During that period, passengers who travel to Canada from India via an indirect route will need to obtain a pre-departure negative Covid-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada," it added.

