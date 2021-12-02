2 min read.Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 05:50 PM ISTAnna Mehler Paperny,Allison Lampert, Reuters
The move comes as the travel season kicks into gear and could stretch airport resources as well as testing holiday-makers' patience
TORONTO :
Canada's plan to require novel coronavirus tests for all but US arrivals on international flights risks causing "chaos" and long lines if all passengers are expected to get tested at airports, industry groups said.
The move, announced Tuesday, comes as the travel season kicks into gear and could stretch airport resources as well as testing holiday-makers' patience, they said.
Canadian public health authorities did not say Wednesday when the policy will come into effect, who will administer the tests or whether the tests will be administered on-site or through take-home kits.
Airports are pushing for the latter.
Tori Gass, a spokesperson for Toronto's Pearson International Airport - Canada's largest - said in an email that "a combination of onsite and off-airport testing must be considered to accommodate the volume of tests contemplated."
Some travellers, meanwhile, who had rushed to book trips amid loosening restrictions just weeks before, were having second thoughts.
"I know various clients who have decided to cancel and are now looking at what refunds they'll be able to get," said Marty Firestone with Travel Secure insurance, adding that the travel landscape had been getting better.
"Now we've taken two steps back," he said.
