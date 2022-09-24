The main reason why this law is getting a push at this point in time is the fact that it can significantly reduce the energy load
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Drying clothes under the sun and putting out a drying rack were banned by law in Canada's British Columbia. But recently, the Union of B.C. Municipalities have called for a new resolution - the clothesline act - seeking that nothing prohibit residents from using clotheslines outdoors at a single-family dwelling or on the ground floor of a multi-unit residential building.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Drying clothes under the sun and putting out a drying rack were banned by law in Canada's British Columbia. But recently, the Union of B.C. Municipalities have called for a new resolution - the clothesline act - seeking that nothing prohibit residents from using clotheslines outdoors at a single-family dwelling or on the ground floor of a multi-unit residential building.
However, this habit of hanging clothes on one's balcony was often frowned upon.
However, this habit of hanging clothes on one's balcony was often frowned upon.
Tanushree Pillai never thought twice about hanging her children's clothes up to dry on her New Westminster balcony. However, a few months later, she received a letter from her strata council, warning her she needed to meet them in person and explain why she was breaking the bylaw. Failure to do so, it warned, would result in a fine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tanushree Pillai never thought twice about hanging her children's clothes up to dry on her New Westminster balcony. However, a few months later, she received a letter from her strata council, warning her she needed to meet them in person and explain why she was breaking the bylaw. Failure to do so, it warned, would result in a fine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I was just so shocked that there's a ban. I mean, it's 2022. We're in a climate emergency."
"I was just so shocked that there's a ban. I mean, it's 2022. We're in a climate emergency."
The main reason why this law is getting a push at this point in time is the fact that it can significantly reduce the energy load. The idea was first brought to Powell River city council through its Climate Change Committee. Admitting with the idea, Counsellor Carole Ann Leishman, “It just makes complete sense, it reduces our energy load … it just saves people costs, not having to run their dryer."
The main reason why this law is getting a push at this point in time is the fact that it can significantly reduce the energy load. The idea was first brought to Powell River city council through its Climate Change Committee. Admitting with the idea, Counsellor Carole Ann Leishman, “It just makes complete sense, it reduces our energy load … it just saves people costs, not having to run their dryer."
As per B.C. Hydro, “Clothes dryers typically use more energy than any other major appliance." In fact, it accounts up to 12% of a household's electricity usage and are found in 85% of customers' homes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per B.C. Hydro, “Clothes dryers typically use more energy than any other major appliance." In fact, it accounts up to 12% of a household's electricity usage and are found in 85% of customers' homes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Endorsing the same, now UBCM members will ask the provincial government to take it up.
Endorsing the same, now UBCM members will ask the provincial government to take it up.
However, British Columbia is not the first region to endorse the clothesline act. In 2010, Nova Scotia introduced a clothesline act to reduce energy consumption, as well as greenhouse gases and other emissions. "There is a movement all across North America," said Rob Baxter with the Society Promoting Environmental Conservation. Similarly, several other US cities have also introduced the system.
However, British Columbia is not the first region to endorse the clothesline act. In 2010, Nova Scotia introduced a clothesline act to reduce energy consumption, as well as greenhouse gases and other emissions. "There is a movement all across North America," said Rob Baxter with the Society Promoting Environmental Conservation. Similarly, several other US cities have also introduced the system.