Canada announces 2-year cap on international student visas - Will Indians be affected?
Canada announces two-year cap on new international student visas amid housing crisis, significantly affecting Indians planning to study in the country. There will be a 35% reduction in new student visas this year, with a reassessment of permits issued in 2025.
Canada has announced a two-year cap on new international student visas amid an escalating housing crisis. Data shared by Immigration Minister Marc Miller indicates that there will be 364,000 new permits approved in 2024 — significantly affecting Indians planning to study in the country. Nearly 3.2 lakh Indians are already residing in Canada under student visas.