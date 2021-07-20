Ottawa: Canada announced to open its borders for international travel for those who are fully vaccinated. "The government of Canada is prioritizing the health and safety of everyone in Canada by taking a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening our borders," it said in a statement.

The government intends to open Canada's borders to any fully vaccinated travellers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and who meet specific entry requirements, the Canadian government informed in a statement.

In the first step, starting August 9, 2021, the government has planned to allow entry to American citizens and permanent residents, who are currently residing in the United States and have been fully vaccinated.

Effective August 9, 2021, international flights carrying passengers will be permitted to land at the following five additional Canadian airports:

Halifax Stanfield International Airport;

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport;

Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport;

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport; and

Edmonton International Airport.

"Subject to limited exceptions, all travellers must use ArriveCAN (app or web portal) to submit their travel information. If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada."

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Covid Delta variant. The ban was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21.

