Canada on Monday announced an immediate two-year cap on international student permits, saying that it would stop giving work permits to some postgraduate students amid the aggravating housing crisis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two-year cap is expected to result in approximately 360,000 approved study permits in 2024, a decrease of 35% from last year, the immigration ministry said in an official statement.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the federal government would work with the provinces, which oversee the educational system, to apply the cap, according to a report published by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the main reason for the cap is to protect students who attend colleges, which are often private-public partnerships that provide inadequate services at high costs, but also to ease pressure on housing and services.

Speaking to media persons, Miller said, “Some private institutions have taken advantage of international students by operating under-resourced campuses, lacking support for students and charging high tuition fees, all the while significantly increasing their intake of international students."

“This increase is also putting pressure on housing, healthcare and other services. Fewer numbers would primarily help lower rent prices," he told reporters as quoted by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Can Canada's housing crunch affect PM Justin Trudeau? Housing costs have increased due to immigration-fueled rapid population growth that has put pressure on services like healthcare and education. With polls indicating that he would lose an election if one were held right now, these issues have affected support for Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The population grew at a faster pace in the third quarter of last year with non-permanent residents - mostly students - increasing by 312,758, the most in more than five decades.

The Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA), a student advocacy group, criticized the cap. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CASA Director of Advocacy, Mateusz Salmassi said, “The biggest problem is that ... there's been announced a cap that is a reaction to the housing crisis. What is needed is more support and housing for international students."

Welcoming the announcement, the University of Toronto said it would work with all levels of government on the allocation of study permits.

The changes are "focused on addressing abuses in the system by particular actors and are not intended to adversely impact universities such as ours," the university said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Reuters inputs)

