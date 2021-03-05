Subscribe
Canada approves Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid vaccine

Canada approves Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid vaccine

(Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 08:59 PM IST Agencies

  • This is the first single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to be authorized in Canada, and has been cleared for use by people over 18 years of age
  • Ottawa has ordered up to 38 million doses

Canada on Friday authorized a fourth Covid-19 vaccine, adding Johnson & Johnson's candidate to is approved list alongside AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.

Canada on Friday authorized a fourth Covid-19 vaccine, adding Johnson & Johnson's candidate to is approved list alongside AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.

It is the first single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to be authorized in the country, and has been cleared for use by people over 18 years of age, said Health Canada.

It is the first single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to be authorized in the country, and has been cleared for use by people over 18 years of age, said Health Canada.

Ottawa has ordered up to 38 million doses.

J&J’s vaccine was authorized for US in last month, adding a third shot to the country’s mass inoculation efforts.

Like many countries, Canada does not have domestic production and has struggled with an immediate shortage of vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is what’s called a viral vector vaccine.

To create this vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson team took a harmless adenovirus – the viral vector – and replaced a small piece of its genetic instructions with coronavirus genes for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The FDA’s analysis found that, in the U.S., the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was 72% effective at preventing all COVID-19 and 86% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease. While there is still a chance a vaccinated person could get sick, this suggests they would be much less likely to need hospitalization or to die from COVID-19.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced that Merck & Co. will help make Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine -- a collaboration between rivals as the immunization race narrows and governments race to ramp up supply before dangerous new variants of the virus further erupt.

