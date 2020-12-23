OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine (AFP)
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine (AFP)

Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 09:09 PM IST Reuters

  • Moderna to deliver up to 168,000 doses to Canada by end of the year

Canada approved Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the health ministry said on its website, paving the way for up to 168,000 doses to be delivered by the end of the year.

Earlier this month Canada gave the green light to Pfizer's vaccine, which authorities have begun administering to health workers and the elderly.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

