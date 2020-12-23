Subscribe
Home >News >World >Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . 09:09 PM IST Reuters

  • Moderna to deliver up to 168,000 doses to Canada by end of the year

Canada approved Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the health ministry said on its website, paving the way for up to 168,000 doses to be delivered by the end of the year.

Canada approved Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the health ministry said on its website, paving the way for up to 168,000 doses to be delivered by the end of the year.

Earlier this month Canada gave the green light to Pfizer's vaccine, which authorities have begun administering to health workers and the elderly.

UK minister warns of another Covid-19 variant, says stricter curbs on anvil

1 min read . 09:25 PM IST

No public gatherings for Christmas, New Year in Gujarat: Govt

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST

Govt reviews status of passengers coming from UK amid new Covid strain spread

1 min read . 08:49 PM IST

Haryana approves 2% panchayat tax on power bills, opposition demands rollback

2 min read . 08:13 PM IST

Earlier this month Canada gave the green light to Pfizer's vaccine, which authorities have begun administering to health workers and the elderly.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

