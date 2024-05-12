Canada arrests fourth Indian national in killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Amandeep Singh, a fourth Indian national, was arrested and charged in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver. The incident caused a diplomatic dispute between Canada and India, with allegations linking Indian intelligence to the ‘assassination’.
Canadian authorities have charged a fourth Indian national in connection with the 2023 killing of a separatist Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Vancouver, as per an AFP report.