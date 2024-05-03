Canada arrests suspects in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Media report
Canadian police have arrested members of an alleged hit squad investigators believe was tasked by the government of India with killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, according to a media report on Friday.
