Canada attracts over 15,000 Indian tech professionals in just 12 months

Canada attracts over 15,000 Indian tech professionals in just 12 months2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 07:11 AM IST
Over 15,000 Indian tech workers have moved to Canada in the span of just 12 months, from April 2022 to March 2023. This shows that the country has emerged as a global magnet for tech industry talent, according to Khalsa Vox.
In a mere 12-month period, from April 2022 to March 2023, more than 15,000 Indian tech professionals have relocated to Canada, signalling the nation's growing status as a worldwide hub for tech talent, as reported by Khalsa Vox.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message