Canada, Australia and UK recognise Palestinian state ahead of UN General Assembly

The United Kingdom, Australia and Canada on Sunday recognised the Palestine state as part of an effort to revive momentum for a two-state solution.

The development comes amid frustration over the Gaza war and despite opposition from the United States and Israel.

"Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a post on social media platform X.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia formally recognised the State of Palestine, but Hamas must have no role in Palestine.

More than 140 members of the United Nations have already recognised a Palestinian state, in a break with long-standing policy despite strong opposition from Israel.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday announced that his country now recognises the state of Palestine.

"Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," Carney said in a statement.

"Recognising the State of Palestine, led by the Palestinian Authority, empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas. This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it," Carney said.

The Canadian PM also said the Palestinian Authority has provided "direct commitments" to Canada on reforming its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas "can play no part" and to demilitarize the Palestinian state.