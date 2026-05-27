Canada bans travellers from Congo, Uganda, Sudan for 90 days due to Ebola outbreak

Canada has banned residents of three African countries from entering the nation due to an Ebola outbreak for three months or 90 days. The immigration authorities are temporarily suspending taking any decisions on applications from those three African nations.

For those travelling to the country from Ebola-affected regions will be required to self-isolate for 21 days. The travel ban has been imposed on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Advertisement

The Canadian government said that the temporary border measure aimed to reduce the risk of Ebola entering and spreading within Canada.

Also Read | Serum Institute of India ties up with Oxford University to produce Ebola vaccine

Luc Brisebois, director-general for the Centre for Border and Travel Health at the Public Health Agency of Canada, said the measures are being implemented out of an "abundance of caution" and will stay in place until August 29.

The outbreak is centred around northeastern Congo and is of a rare type of Ebola that is outpacing response efforts, the World Health Organisation says, with more than 900 suspected cases and more than 220 deaths. Aid efforts have intensified, and WHO says the outbreak could last for months.

As the cases of Eloba increased, the World Health Organization on Friday raised to "very high" the risk of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola turning into a national outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The health organisation has also declared an outbreak in the country and in Uganda, it has been declared an emergency ​of international concern.

Advertisement

Also Read | WHO Says Congo Ebola Outbreak Is ‘Outpacing’ Responders as Patients Flee Clinics

Last week, Washington banned non-citizens who had traveled to the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in recent weeks from ​entering the United States.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents and other foreign nationals who have been in affected areas in recent weeks and do not have symptoms will have to quarantine for 21 days from May 30, according to a statement from Canada's public health agency.

A source said earlier that The Bahamas was also expected to announce an entry ban on people who have traveled to the same three African countries in the past 21 days.

However, the Caribbean country's government on Tuesday only announced enhanced health screenings and possible quarantines for foreigners who were present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within 30 days of arriving in the Caribbean country.

Advertisement

No cases of Ebola have been reported in the United States, Canada or The Bahamas.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Canada bans travellers from Congo, Uganda, Sudan for 90 days due to Ebola outbreak