Canada blocks work permits for these post-graduation students. Here's why

The new rule, which will have no impact on colleges and universities subsidised by the provincial government, will come into effect from 1 September 2023
In a move that is bound to impact Indian students, the Canadian province of Quebec, along with the national government, has decided to tighten the rules for procuring a post-graduation work permit (PGWP).
Quebec’s minister of immigration Jean Boulet and Canada’s minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship Sean Fraser recently announced measures to “tighten access to post-graduation work permits for certain graduates of non-subsidised private educational institutions".
“This measure consists in giving access to the post-graduation work permit only to people who have graduated from a subsidised study programme," read a government release.
The new rule, which will have no impact on colleges and universities subsidised by the provincial government, will come into effect from 1 September 2023.
“Making the change that Quebec requested to post-graduation work permit eligibility will improve the integrity of the programme, bring Quebec’s private institutions further in line with those of other provinces and protect our well-deserved reputation as a destination of choice for international students," said Fraser.
The move will close down a pathway for international students to garner work permits after completing their courses, a necessity for qualifying for permanent residency.
Its impact on students can be understood by the fact that between 2016 and 2018, the number of foreign students obtaining a study permit from unsubsidized institutions was estimated at 4,900. The figure jumped to 11,500 for the 2019-21 period. Indian students constituted a huge chunk of these figures.
Canada is one of the most sought after destinations for Indian students as it allows those who have graduated from eligible Canadian designated learning institutions to get an open work permit. Several colleges also use this norm to attract international students.
According to 2021 Mentor Conference polls, 64% of the total students who planned to study abroad wanted to do it either in Canada or US. Further, there are over 6,22,000 foreign students in Canada, with Indians numbering 2,17,410 as of 31 December 2021.
