Canada mandir cancels event over ’extremely high threat’ after Khalistan attack on Hindu temple

In Brampton, Canada, the Triveni Community Centre cancelled its planned life certificate event by the Indian Consulate, initially set for November 17, 2024, citing safety concerns over potential violent protests. The event aimed to help Indian-origin citizen in Canada to renew essential life documents.

“Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests,” read the statement by the community centre.

Appeal for Security Measures Triveni Community Centre urged the Peel Police to address threats targeting the Brampton Triveni Mandir and called for security assurances to protect the Canadian Hindu community and the public.

“We apologise to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada. We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public,” the temple administration added.

Tensions Following Brampton Temple Incident This cancellation of events at the community centre follows a violent disruption by Khalistan separatists on November 3 at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton.

Videos showed clashes involving fistfights and poles being used as weapons. The Peel Regional Police confirmed responding to the disturbance, noting that protests escalated into physical violence.

PM Modi and Justin Trudeau's Condemnation Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and expressed disapproval of attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats. “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Modi stated on X.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the violence, affirming that all Canadians have the right to practise their faith safely.

Arrest of SFJ Canada Coordinator Peel Police have arrested a 35-year-old Brampton resident, Inderjeet Gosal, on charges of assault with a weapon during the temple protest. Gosal, identified as the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) coordinator for Canada, was taken into custody on November 8 and has been released on conditions pending a court appearance.

The US-based SFJ group is banned in India.

The Peel Police disclosed that the investigation captured several offences on video, showing protesters wielding flags and sticks as weapons. India’s Ministry of External Affairs urged that those involved face prosecution, stressing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada.