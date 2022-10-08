Canada: British Columbia, Ontario invite candidates under PNP category

Except for Quebec and Nunavut, most Canadian provinces and territories operate their own Provincial Nomination Programs. Interested candidates may be invited to apply for a provincial nomination through these programs.
This week, the Ontario and British Columbia administrations have issued invitations to apply to candidates through their Provincial Nomination Programs.
The Provincial Nomination acts as the first step towards gaining permanent residence from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and is not in itself the same as a permanent residence.
Quebec province manages the immigration programs by self and are distinct from Canada’s immigration programs.
Launched in 1998 and now accounts for over 80,000 PR admissions per year, the PNP's numbers have increased because the federal and provincial governments consider it an effective tool to promote the economic development of the country outside of the provinces and urban centres.
Here's provincial immigration results September 30-October 7:
Ontario: The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) invited 1,340 candidates from the Express Entry Skilled Trades stream on 29 September, requiring a score of 266 by candidates.
As per the rules, the candidates must already live in Ontario and require at least one year of cumulative paid full-time work experience in Ontario in a skilled trade that is listed in Minor Group 633 or Major Groups 72, 73 or 82 of the National Occupational Classification (NOC) to be eligible for this stream.
Also, candidates need a valid license or certificate for their trade from an Ontario authority and a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) score of 5 or higher in English or French.
British Columbia: The provincial nomination in British Columbia were invited on 4 October for over 229 candidates.
About 184 candidates were invited in a general draw that included tech occupations, including Skilled Worker and International Graduates categories and included Express Entry candidates.
Candidates in the general draw had minimum SIRS scores that ranged between 82 and 120. SIRS acts much like the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) but is only used for British Columbia’s PNP, reported CIC News. Apart from this, the province also held rounds of invitations for candidates working in the following occupations.
Here is a list of candidates called for different purposes under PNP:
1) 32 early childhood educators and assistants (NOC 4214) with scores of at least 60 points;
2) 13 Healthcare workers from the Skilled Worker, International Graduate, Entry Level and Semi-Skilled (includes EEBC option) with scores of at least 60 points
3) Healthcare assistants from the Entry Level and Semi-Skilled category with minimum scores of 60 and;
4) Other priority occupations with minimum scores of 60.
This will be one the last draws of October as BC is pausing draws between 12 October and 16 November6 due to the transition from NOC 2016 to NOC 2021, an updated method of assessing a candidate’s skill level in economic immigration programs.
This will be one the last draws of October as BC is pausing draws between 12 October and 16 November6 due to the transition from NOC 2016 to NOC 2021, an updated method of assessing a candidate’s skill level in economic immigration programs.