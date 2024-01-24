Canada court raps PM Justin Trudeau for Emergency invoked in Feb 2022, calls it ‘unjustified’
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed Emergency in 2022 to deal with anti-Covid vaccinations protests
Amid a serious popularity crisis for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a court in Ottawa has termed his decision to impose an Emergency in February 2022 ‘unjustified’. The ruling comes as the government led by Justin Trudeau took the step during the intense wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and imposed several restrictions on the citizens of the North American nation.