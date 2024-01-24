 Canada court raps PM Justin Trudeau for Emergency invoked in Feb 2022, calls it ‘unjustified’ | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 24 2024 15:58:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.15 3.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.85 1.98%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 999.20 -2.94%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,674.50 1.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.20 3.49%
Business News/ News / World/  Canada court raps PM Justin Trudeau for Emergency invoked in Feb 2022, calls it ‘unjustified’
Back Back

Canada court raps PM Justin Trudeau for Emergency invoked in Feb 2022, calls it ‘unjustified’

 Livemint

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed Emergency in 2022 to deal with anti-Covid vaccinations protests

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a housing announcement with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow (REUTERS)Premium
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a housing announcement with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow (REUTERS)

Amid a serious popularity crisis for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a court in Ottawa has termed his decision to impose an Emergency in February 2022 ‘unjustified’. The ruling comes as the government led by Justin Trudeau took the step during the intense wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and imposed several restrictions on the citizens of the North American nation.

The court's ruling provided the Opposition parties with fresh ammunition against Justin Trudeau, whose ratings among Canadian voters are plunging rapidly.

“I have concluded that the decision to issue the proclamation does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness — justification, transparency, and intelligibility — and was not justified about the relevant factual and legal constraints that were required to be taken into consideration," Judge Richard G Mosley said while delivering the judgment on Saturday.

Justin Trudeau imposed Emergency in Canada after a group called "Freedom Convoy" led massive protests in the country against vaccinations for the Covid-19 virus. As the protests entered the 18th day, the Canada government took the unprecedented decision to invoke the 1988 Emergency Act.

The Ottawa administration used the Emergency powers to remove the protestors, who had been camping for over three weeks, and in just 9 days, the Justin Trudeau government decided to revoke the Emergency provisions, before being voted upon in the Senate.

'Emergency not in eyes of the beholder'

The Opposition parties in Canada slammed PM, Justin Trudeau, after the verdict of the court and said the government caused the crisis to divide the people of the country.

"Emergency is not in the eye of the beholder. Emergency powers are necessary in extreme circumstances, but they are also dangerous to democracy. They should be used sparingly and carefully. They cannot be used even to address a massive and disruptive demonstration if that could have been dealt with through regular policing and laws," Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre posted on X.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Jan 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App