Canada Day 2026: What's open and what's closed – public transit, malls and attractions guide

As Canadians prepare to celebrate Canada Day on Wednesday, residents and visitors in Toronto are being advised to plan ahead, with many government offices, banks and retail outlets set to close for the national holiday while several major attractions and essential services remain open.
Canada Day, observed annually on 1 July, marks the anniversary of Confederation in 1867 and is one of Canada's most widely celebrated public holidays. Across Toronto, festivities will include fireworks displays, cultural events and public celebrations, but the statutory holiday will also bring significant changes to business hours and public services.
All major banks, government offices and Toronto Public Library branches will be closed throughout the day. Canada Post mail delivery services will also be suspended, while Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) outlets across the city will remain shut.
Public transport services will continue to operate, albeit on adjusted schedules. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will run on a holiday timetable, while GO Transit services will operate according to their Saturday schedules. Residents are encouraged to check transit providers' websites for route-specific information before travelling.
Despite the widespread closures, many of Toronto's leading tourist attractions will remain open to accommodate holiday crowds.
The CN Tower will operate from 9 am until 9:30 pm, while Ripley's Aquarium of Canada will welcome visitors from 9 am to 11 pm. Other attractions remaining open include Casa Loma, the Royal Ontario Museum, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Toronto Zoo and Riverdale Farm. Canada's Wonderland and its Splash Works water park will also operate throughout the holiday.
Several shopping centres will open with reduced holiday hours. CF Toronto Eaton Centre will operate from 11 am to 7 pm, while destinations including Pacific Mall, Vaughan Mills, Square One Shopping Centre and Toronto Premium Outlets will also welcome shoppers. However, major malls including Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, CF Fairview Mall, CF Sherway Gardens, Dufferin Mall and Shops at Don Mills will remain closed.
For those seeking groceries or pharmacy services, some retailers will remain open. Selected Rabba Fine Foods, Pusateri's, Eataly, Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will operate on modified schedules, although customers are advised to verify local opening hours before travelling.
Entertainment venues and select cultural institutions, including the Aga Khan Museum, Cineplex cinemas and Centreville Amusement Park, are also expected to remain open, providing additional options for residents and tourists celebrating the holiday in Canada's largest city.
City officials have urged residents to check individual venues and businesses before heading out, as operating hours may vary across the Greater Toronto Area during Canada Day celebrations.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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