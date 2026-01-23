'Canada doesn't live because of United States': Carney hits back at Trump's controversial claim at World Economic Forum

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded sharply to President Donald Trump on Thursday, countering the US leader’s controversial claim at the World Economic Forum that "Canada lives because of the United States.

In a national address, Carney stated, “Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership", adding, ”Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian."

What did Trump say on Canada at WEF? Trump slammed Carney for being ungrateful for US military protection, responding after the Canadian leader used his Davos platform to encourage mid-sized nations to unite against aggressive superpowers. At the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, Trump emphasised that his proposed Golden Dome missile shield would provide protection for Canadian airspace as well.

“Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also, but they’re not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful,” Trump said.

“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," he further said.

Carney’s Tuesday speech drew widespread attention at the annual gathering of political and business leaders. He declared the international rules-based order essentially defunct and said the world has entered an era “where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion".

The comments were particularly notable given Canada’s long-standing economic dependence on and military partnership with the US. However, Carney, a former central banker, took office last year pledging to reduce that reliance. Since then, he has signed a limited trade agreement with China and begun implementing billions of dollars in new defense spending.

Canada is also evaluating investments in the Golden Dome system, which the US president has estimated at $175 billion, though a Bloomberg analysis suggests the cost could reach $1.1 trillion. The proposal, which relies on untested space-based technology, is intended to defend the continent against threats such as ballistic missiles, hypersonics, and advanced cruise missiles.