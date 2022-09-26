Canada dumps vaccine mandate for foreign travellers. Check new Covid rules

Canada dumps vaccine mandate for foreign travellers. Check new Covid rules2 min read . 09:02 PM IST
- The government also scrapped the rule to mandatorily wear masks on an airplane to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The Canadian government on Monday announced that international travelers entering the maple country will no longer require to be vaccinated against Covid-19. This mandate will become ineffective from 30 September.
The Canadian government on Monday announced that international travelers entering the maple country will no longer require to be vaccinated against Covid-19. This mandate will become ineffective from 30 September.
The government also scrapped the rule to mandatorily wear masks on an airplane to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The government also scrapped the rule to mandatorily wear masks on an airplane to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. However, no change in the mandate is expected in the US in the near future.
Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. However, no change in the mandate is expected in the US in the near future.
“We are able to do this because tens of millions of Canadians rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.
“We are able to do this because tens of millions of Canadians rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.
Transport Canada confirmed that the existing Covid-19 rules will come into effect from 1 October.
Transport Canada confirmed that the existing Covid-19 rules will come into effect from 1 October.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory Covid-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire from 30 September.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory Covid-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire from 30 September.
“The removal of border measures has been facilitated by a number of factors, including modelling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4- and BA.5-fuelled wave, Canada's high vaccination rates, lower hospitalisation and death rates, as well as the availability and use of vaccine boosters (including new bivalent formulation), rapid tests, and treatments for COVID-19," the government said in a release.
“The removal of border measures has been facilitated by a number of factors, including modelling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4- and BA.5-fuelled wave, Canada's high vaccination rates, lower hospitalisation and death rates, as well as the availability and use of vaccine boosters (including new bivalent formulation), rapid tests, and treatments for COVID-19," the government said in a release.
The US requires all entrants to be vaccinated, and it is not known if the requirement will be lifted at the same time as Canada's.
The US requires all entrants to be vaccinated, and it is not known if the requirement will be lifted at the same time as Canada's.
Currently, foreign travellers arriving in the UK no longer need to be vaccinated or take a Covid test.
Currently, foreign travellers arriving in the UK no longer need to be vaccinated or take a Covid test.
-It is to be noted that unvaccinated foreign travellers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine.
-It is to be noted that unvaccinated foreign travellers who are allowed to enter Canada are currently subject to mandatory arrival tests and a 14-day quarantine.
-The Canadian government has also said that they are doing away with random Covid-19 testing at airports
-The Canadian government has also said that they are doing away with random Covid-19 testing at airports
-Filling out information in the unpopular ArriveCan app will also no longer be required. Several passengers blamed this app and the mandate around it for the delays in airports.
-Filling out information in the unpopular ArriveCan app will also no longer be required. Several passengers blamed this app and the mandate around it for the delays in airports.
-The government will also no longer be required passengers to have pre-board tests for cruise ships.
-The government will also no longer be required passengers to have pre-board tests for cruise ships.