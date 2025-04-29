Canada Election Results 2025: Joe Biden congratulates Mark Carney who says ‘Trump is trying to break us’

Former US President Joe Biden congratulated Mark Carney on his historic win in the Canadian Elections 2025. "I congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their success in Canada’s election. I’m confident Mark will be a strong leader for the fundamental values and interests Canadians and Americans share," Biden posted on X on Tuesday.

Mark Carney to become Canada's PM? Mark Carney is all set become the Candian Prime Minister for a full term. He had replaced Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister after Trudeau announced his resignation in January. Carney took over as the PM after the Liberal Party elected him on March 9.

Mark Carney's Liberal party is poised to win the election for the fourth consequetive term – “a rarity in Canadian politics,” CBC news reported. However, official announcement on the Canada Election Result is still awaited.

The Liberal share of the vote hovers just below 43 per cent and, as of 12 pm IST. Carney's party is leading or projected elected in about 167 seats. The Conservative vote share stands at about 42 per cent, which is an extremely strong showing for the party but did not translate into the most seats, local reports added.

A party needs to win 172 of Parliament's 343 seats to win the Canadian election and form the new government in the country.

Carney's win came a strong reversal of fortunes in the Candian politics. The Liberals earlier looked headed for a crushing defeat until the US President Donald Trump started attacking Canada’s economy and threatening its sovereignty, suggesting it should become the 51st state.

Trump’s actions infuriated Canadians and stoked a surge in nationalism that helped the Liberals flip the election narrative and win a fourth-straight term in power.

‘President Trump is trying to break us’ In a victory speech before supporters in Ottawa, Carney stressed the importance of Canadian unity in the face of Washington's threats. He also said the mutually beneficial system Canada and the US had shared since World War II had ended.

“We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons,” Carney said in his victory speech.

“As I've been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country," Carney said.