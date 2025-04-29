Canada elections result: Mark Carney’s Liberals likely to return to power — 10 points

Canada Election Results: Mark Carney may likely return as the Canadian prime minister, CBC News projected as polling in the 2025 Canada Election ended early Tuesday. The report, however, suggested that it's still too soon to tell whether he's clinched a majority or minority government.

If early election trends prove right, Liberals will form its fourth consecutive government in Canada.

Millions of Canadians voted on Monday to elect their next prime minister. Polls closed nationwide around 7:45 am (IST). The two top contenders for the post are Liberal leader Mark Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Whoever is Canada's next prime minister will face a slew of challenges during their tenure—one of them is tackling US President Donald Trump's tariff threats and promise to make Canada the 51st state of the US.

Canada Election Results: Here are all the latest updates you need to know 1. Mark Carney is expected to name a new cabinet within two weeks of his election victory and recall Parliament soon after, Globe and Mail reported.

2. Millions in Canada voted on Monday to elect all 343 members of the House of Commons, one for each constituency. The polling across the nation has now closed.

Results from the nation’s most populous provinces will soon start rolling in. Those poll closures include Ontario and Quebec, Canada’s most populous provinces.

3. Elections Canada began releasing results. As per early trends, Mark Carney's Liberals were leading on 146 seats, while Conservatives were leading on 106 seats, as of 7:50 am (IST). A party needs to win 172 seats to form a majority government.

According to CBC's Poll Tracker, the Conservatives are seeing encouraging numbers in Atlantic Canada, with a higher increase in vote share than the Liberals. However, Globe and Mail projections revealed a close race in Atlantic Canada, not far off from the 2021 election.

5. As per Globe and Mail, the Conservatives are expected to dominate Alberta again, but the Liberals could gain ground in the province’s two largest cities, Calgary and Edmonton. There are 37 seats at stake in the Alberta province, up from 34 the last go-around.

6. Michelle Rempel Garner is the first projected Conservative win in Alberta. Rempel is projected to be re-elected in her riding of Calgary Nose Hill, which she has held since 2011, CBC news reported.

7. Initial numbers from Quebec show some encouraging trends for the Liberals, who look set to possibly pick up some seats at the expense of the Conservatives and Bloc, CBC news reported.

8. Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc was re-elected in New Brunswick in the riding he’s held since 2000, Globe and Mail reported. He said he’s hoping for a Liberal majority government, but acknowledged it is “fair” to say the party was expecting better initial results in Atlantic Canada. Advertisement

9. The winner will face a cost-of-living crisis and Trump's threat to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, which sends more than 75% of its exports to the U.S. A record 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots before election day.