Canada: Emergency declared in Nova Scotia province after heavy rains cause floods

Canada: Emergency declared in Nova Scotia province after heavy rains cause floods1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Heavy rainfall on Canada’s east coast prompted authorities to declare a province-wide state of emergency late Saturday evening to limit travel to the affected areas, free up more response staff and get time to restore critical infrastructure
A state of emergency has been declared in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding that washed out roads and bridges.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×