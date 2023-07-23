comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Canada: Emergency declared in Nova Scotia province after heavy rains cause floods
Back

Canada: Emergency declared in Nova Scotia province after heavy rains cause floods

 1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 08:13 PM IST Livemint

Heavy rainfall on Canada’s east coast prompted authorities to declare a province-wide state of emergency late Saturday evening to limit travel to the affected areas, free up more response staff and get time to restore critical infrastructure

Rescue personnel operates, in this video screengrab, in Bedford, Nova Scotia, Canada, July 21, 2023. (REUTERS )Premium
Rescue personnel operates, in this video screengrab, in Bedford, Nova Scotia, Canada, July 21, 2023. (REUTERS )

A state of emergency has been declared in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding that washed out roads and bridges.

Heavy rainfall on Canada’s east coast prompted authorities to declare a province-wide state of emergency late Saturday evening to limit travel to the affected areas, free up more response staff and get time to restore critical infrastructure.

Four people went missing after intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia over the past two days.

The floods submerged multiple vehicles, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokeswoman Cindy Bayers said two such incidents in West Hants north of Halifax have left two adults and two children unaccounted for as of Saturday morning.

The two children went missing after the vehicle they were travelling in got stuck underwater, Bayers said, noting the three other occupants were able to escape safely.

Two other individuals, who Bayers described as a youth and a man, remain unaccounted for following a separate vehicle submersion. Two other people in that vehicle were rescued, she said, adding police are actively searching for all four missing people.

Torrential downpours started on Friday afternoon across the Halifax region, dumping more than 200 millimeters of rain in some areas. The port city typically receives about 90-100 mm of rain during an average July.

Based on radar estimates and unofficial observations, Environment Canada said on Saturday that some areas may have received more than 300 mm in 24 hours. Radar maps show the heaviest rainfall extending along the province's southwestern shore to a point north of Halifax.

Widespread flooding has also been reported in Lunenberg County, which is west of the Halifax region.

On Friday night, water levels rose so fast in the Bedford area that volunteers with Halifax Search and Rescue were using small boats to rescue people from inundated homes.

In the Hammonds Plains area, northwest of the city, flooding washed out driveways and the shoulders of many roads.

That's the same area where 151 homes and businesses were destroyed by a wildfire that started on May 28, forcing evacuations that affected 16,000 residents.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 08:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout