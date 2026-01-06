Canada, EU leaders pledges support for Denmark as Trump renews Greenland annexation talk

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that his country will support Denmark's sovereignty amid rising threats from the US about a possible annexation of Greenland, which currently belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark.

In a post on X, Carney shared a picture of himself with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, and said in the caption, "Canada and Denmark are Allies and partners in our shared responsibility for the security and resilience of the Arctic."

Carney added, "As I reaffirmed to PM Frederiksen today, Canada will always support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland. Together, we’ll keep working to secure peace in Ukraine and across Europe."

Notably, Trump had also earlier wanted Canada to become a US state, and referred to their neighbours in the north as the 51st state on a number of occasions.

European leaders push back against US pressure on Greenland Not only Carney, but also leaders of EU countries like France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, along with the United Kingdom, united on Tuesday to support the sovereignty of Greenland after Trump and his aides showed interest in taking over the island.

With these countries and Denmark all belonging to NATO, of which the US is the de facto leader.

The statement issued by these leaders says, "Greenland belongs to its people," adding, "It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."

The show of solidarity was triggered after Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, said in an interview with the CNN on Monday, "The president has been clear for months now that the United States should be the nation that has Greenland as part of our overall security apparatus."

Trump himself told reporters on Sunday, "Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place," adding, "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."

Canada's indigenous governor general, FM to visit Greenland Besides Carney's direct message, the Indigenous governor general, along with its foreign minister, are set to visit Greenland in early February, the PM announced Tuesday.

Anita Anand, the Canadian FM, and Governor General Mary Simon, who is of Inuk descent, are likely to open a Canadian consulate in Greenland's Nuuk region.