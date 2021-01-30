OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Canada bans flight to Mex, Caribbean amid Covid surge, EU nations limit travel
Canada bans flight to Mex, Caribbean amid Covid surge, EU nations limit travel

2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 07:17 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

Canada has announced to suspend flight services to Mexico and the Caribbean and introduce additional entry requirements for international travelers. Meanwhile, EU nations France, Germany and the Czech Republic have decided to put restrictions on in-and outbound travel.

Canada has announced to suspend flight services to Mexico and the Caribbean till April 30 and introduce additional entry requirements for international travelers in a bid to contain the spread of Covid 19 infections. Meanwhile, EU nations France, Germany and the Czech Republic have decided to put restrictions on in-and outbound travel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, "The government and Canada's main airlines have agreed to suspend services to some destinations right away. Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat are canceling air service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting this Sunday up until April 30."

"They (airlines) will be making arrangements with their customers who are currently on a trip in these regions to organize their return flights. By putting in place these tough measure now, we can look forward to a better time when can all plan those vacations," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that all incoming international passenger flights must land at one of the country's four international airports in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver effective February 3.

He further said in the coming weeks, Canada will introduce mandatory PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing at the airport for travelers returning to the country. Travelers will then have to wait at an approved hotel for up to three days while awaiting their results at their own expense.

Those who test negative for the virus will be allowed to quarantine period at home, while those who test positive will be transferred to a state isolation facility.

EU nation limit travel activities

France, Germany and the Czech Republic said Friday they will restrict in-and outbound travel amid concerns about more contagious strains of the coronavirus spreading across the European Union.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said travel between France and non-EU countries would stop from Monday, while all travelers from the EU would be tested for the coronavirus.

More transmissible UK and South African strains pose a "great risk" of a surge in virus cases in the republic, he warned, adding that all big shopping malls will be shut and clients of smaller ones will be spaced further out starting next week.

The German government said it would bar most travelers from countries reporting more contagious coronavirus variants from coming in starting Saturday.

The Czech Republic will ban all non-essential travel to the country starting midnight. Exceptions include people traveling for work and studies and those who have a temporary or permanent residence permit.

(With inputs from agencies)



