Canada exceeds citizenship target, to grant more this year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
More than 217,000 people got Canada's citizenship between 2021-2022.
Canada's citizenship ceremony, which is being held since 1947 at the country's Supreme Court, is the final step to becoming a Canadian citizen.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Canada, which has one of the world's largest immigrant populations, has exceeded its citizenship goals for 2021-2022. During the Citizenship Week, held from May 23, Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) said the country has given Canadian citizenship to more than 217,000 people and is planning to add more in 2022-23.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Canada, which has one of the world's largest immigrant populations, has exceeded its citizenship goals for 2021-2022. During the Citizenship Week, held from May 23, Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) said the country has given Canadian citizenship to more than 217,000 people and is planning to add more in 2022-23.
"Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is working hard to process a large volume of citizenship applications and has been taking steps to improve its operations. As a result, Canada exceeded its citizenship goals for 2021-2022, with over 217,000 new Canadian citizens, and is planning to welcome even more in 2022-2023," minister Fraser said.
"Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is working hard to process a large volume of citizenship applications and has been taking steps to improve its operations. As a result, Canada exceeded its citizenship goals for 2021-2022, with over 217,000 new Canadian citizens, and is planning to welcome even more in 2022-2023," minister Fraser said.
The minister said that the IRCC has continued to modernise and increase services for people who want to become Canadians. On November 26, 2020, the IRCC launched a new platform that made Canada one of the first countries in the world to offer citizenship testing online.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister said that the IRCC has continued to modernise and increase services for people who want to become Canadians. On November 26, 2020, the IRCC launched a new platform that made Canada one of the first countries in the world to offer citizenship testing online.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Canada's citizenship ceremony, which is being held since 1947 at the country's Supreme Court, is the final step to becoming a Canadian citizen. During the ceremony, participants accept the rights and responsibilities of citizenship by taking the Oath of Citizenship. In June 2021, the Oath of Citizenship changed to recognize the inherent and treaty rights of Indigenous peoples.
Canada's citizenship ceremony, which is being held since 1947 at the country's Supreme Court, is the final step to becoming a Canadian citizen. During the ceremony, participants accept the rights and responsibilities of citizenship by taking the Oath of Citizenship. In June 2021, the Oath of Citizenship changed to recognize the inherent and treaty rights of Indigenous peoples.
Canada has one of the highest naturalization rates in the world, with about 85% of newcomers becoming citizens.
Canada has one of the highest naturalization rates in the world, with about 85% of newcomers becoming citizens.
The Canadian government launched the 'Citizenship Application Tracker' in 2021 to help clients stay up to date on the status and any required next steps for their citizenship applications.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Canadian government launched the 'Citizenship Application Tracker' in 2021 to help clients stay up to date on the status and any required next steps for their citizenship applications.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Between April 1, 2020, and April 30, 2022, more than 300,000 people took the Oath of Citizenship in almost 14,000 ceremonies using a virtual platform. The Department is inviting on average about 3,000 applicants per week to participate in citizenship ceremonies.
Between April 1, 2020, and April 30, 2022, more than 300,000 people took the Oath of Citizenship in almost 14,000 ceremonies using a virtual platform. The Department is inviting on average about 3,000 applicants per week to participate in citizenship ceremonies.
List of requirements for becoming a Canadian citizen?