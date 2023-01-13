The Express Entry draws conducted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will see some major changes in 2023. IRCC recently had a consultation meeting with public and stakeholders to understand what policy changes could be implemented to better target Canada’s economic needs and labour shortages.
What changes are expected?
Now, IRCC plans to select candidates by creating Express Entry categories that target key attributes such as educational credentials, work experience, or knowledge of an official language, rather than solely depending on a high CRS score.
IRCC said it is considering inviting Express Entry candidates based on occupational background, sectors of the economy with labour shortages, whether candidates have resided in Canada as international students or temporary foreign workers, and the French-language proficiency of candidates.
Candidates who apply for permanent residency through Express Entry are given a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score based on their qualifications, age, job profile etc. People with the highest scores receive an invitation to apply (ITA).
What are the possible categories:
- IRCC is considering creating a category that includes work experience in particular occupations that are experiencing chronic labour shortages. Some of these categories include food service supervisors, administrative assistants, financial auditors and accountants, retail sales supervisors, software engineers and designers etc.
- IRCC says a potential category for selection in Express Entry focused on international student graduates could respond more directly to critical shortages. Hence, they consider transitioning international graduates to permanent residence
- IRCC is considering creating a category that would enable more temporary foreign workers to become permanent residents via Express Entry. In the consultation, stakeholders raised the concern that current permanent residence pathways are not keeping up with the supply of temporary foreign workers capable of addressing Canada’s labour force needs in the long run.
- IRCC is also considering inviting candidates based on their ability to speak French. This could entail invitations to French-speaking and bilingual candidates alike.
Express Entry is a system under which skilled workers may apply for permanent residence through one of three immigration pathways, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Canadian Experience Class, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program.
