Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has continued to issue invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency to candidates through the Express Entry system. In the latest draw held on April 12, 2023, a total of 3,500 ITAs were issued to candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required for this draw was 486.

This draw comes after three consecutive draws in March, in which 7,000 candidates were invited in each draw, bringing the total number of ITAs issued in March to 21,667. The March 29 draw saw the lowest CRS cut-off score since December 2020, at 481.

Notably, more ITAs have already been issued in 2023 than in the entire year of 2022.

Last November, IRCC introduced its most ambitious Immigration Levels Plan to date, outlining immigration targets for permanent residents across all lines of business over three years. This year, 82,880 candidates are expected to obtain permanent residency through Express Entry, with the number rising to 114,000 a year by 2025.

It is worth noting that Express Entry draws usually occur every two weeks on Wednesdays. However, in March, IRCC held several exceptional draws, inviting thousands of candidates in each. The first draw was held on March 15, in which 7,000 candidates were invited with a CRS score of 490. The next draw took place just over a week later, on March 23, with another 7,000 candidates invited, and an even lower CRS score of 484. On March 29, another 7,000 candidates were invited, with a minimum CRS score of 481. These three draws added up to 21,000 candidates invited in just three consecutive weeks. The remaining 667 candidates were invited on March 1 in a draw targeting only candidates in the Provincial Nominee Program.

What is Express Entry?

Express Entry is an application management program that was established in 2015. It was developed to objectively evaluate high-skilled economic immigrants based on criteria such as occupation, work experience, age, language ability, education, and other human capital factors. These factors are ranked and scored using the Comprehensive Ranking System.

The higher the CRS score, the more likely a candidate is to receive an Invitation to Apply for permanent residence.