Canada Express Entry draw in April: More PR invites issued in first four months of 2023 than entire 20222 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:21 PM IST
- In March, IRCC held several exceptional Express Entry draws, inviting thousands of candidates in each
Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has continued to issue invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency to candidates through the Express Entry system. In the latest draw held on April 12, 2023, a total of 3,500 ITAs were issued to candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required for this draw was 486.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×