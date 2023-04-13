It is worth noting that Express Entry draws usually occur every two weeks on Wednesdays. However, in March, IRCC held several exceptional draws, inviting thousands of candidates in each. The first draw was held on March 15, in which 7,000 candidates were invited with a CRS score of 490. The next draw took place just over a week later, on March 23, with another 7,000 candidates invited, and an even lower CRS score of 484. On March 29, another 7,000 candidates were invited, with a minimum CRS score of 481. These three draws added up to 21,000 candidates invited in just three consecutive weeks. The remaining 667 candidates were invited on March 1 in a draw targeting only candidates in the Provincial Nominee Program.