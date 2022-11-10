Home / News / World /  Canada Express Entry draw: More candidates receive invitation

On November 9, Canada held its most recent all-program Express Entry draw. Since all-program draws resumed on July 6, this is the tenth draw. Invitations were sent to 4,750 applicants by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 494.

All Express Entry programme draws were put on hold for more than 18 months beginning in December 2020. Only those who qualified for the CEC or the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) received invitations to apply throughout the hiatus. Due to a backlog of applications brought on by COVID-19-related travel restrictions, the draws were put on hold. The IRCC also stopped holding lotteries for the CEC in September 2021.

The Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program all sought qualified applicants (FSTP). All of these initiatives work with the Express Entry framework.

Similar to the draw held on October 26, 4,750 candidates have been invited to this draw in a row. The minimum CRS also experienced the smallest dip since all-program draws commenced, falling by only two points from 496.

Since draws started up again on July 6, invitations to apply (ITAs) have been awarded for all Express Entry programmes. Through Express Entry, invitations have been extended to 26,250 candidates overall, according to CIC News.

13,774 come from the CEC, making up the majority. The Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) score must be 5 for NOC skill level B jobs or 7 for NOC skill level 0 or A employment in order to be eligible for this programme. Candidates must also have lived or worked in Canada for at least one year within 36 months of the application date.

The FSWP candidates (6,154) and Express Entry applicants through the PNP (6322) are distributed nearly evenly among the remaining invitations. Under the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP), no candidates have been invited.

