The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Thursday invited 7,000 candidates to apply for immigration in the eighth Express Entry draw of the year. The draw came as a big surprise as IRCC has conducted another draw only last week.

Why this draw was significant?

This draw was significant as it tied with the largest-ever all-program draw that took place on March 15, 2023, in which 7,000 candidates were also invited. Also, the minimum CRS score dropped to 484, a sharp drop of 6 points. In the last draw the minimum CRS score that was required was 490.

This draw marked the second-consecutive week that IRCC has invited Express Entry candidates, which is surprising as Express Entry draws are usually bi-weekly. Additionally, this draw was the second-largest Express Entry draw size of all time, with the largest being a CEC-only draw that took place in February 2021.

This was an all-program draw, meaning that candidates were considered from the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required for this draw was 484.

Express Entry draws earlier in 2023 focused on candidates in the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), with four PNP-only draws taking place so far this year. However, it appears that IRCC is now back to its regular procedure of considering all candidates in the Express Entry pool.

Between July and November 2022, all draws were all-program, with the smallest draw on July 6 inviting just 1,500 candidates. This was the first all-program draw following an 18-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada to invite more immigrants through PNP

Canada plans to invite more than 105,000 immigrants annually for the next three years through the Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), according to the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025. The PNP, launched in 1998 with only 400 immigrants arriving in Canada the following year, has become an essential pathway for immigrants to contribute to Canada's economic growth.

The program allows provinces and territories to nominate individuals with the necessary skills, education, and work experience.