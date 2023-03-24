Canada Express Entry Draw: Record 14,000 ITAs issued in 10 days, sharp drop in CRS scores1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:04 PM IST
This Express Entry draw was significant as it tied with the largest-ever all-program draw that took place on March 15, 2023, in which 7,000 candidates were also invited.
The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Thursday invited 7,000 candidates to apply for immigration in the eighth Express Entry draw of the year. The draw came as a big surprise as IRCC has conducted another draw only last week.
