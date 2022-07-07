Canada's Express Entry draws for all programs resumed this today after a hiatus of over 18 months. Canada has invited skilled immigrants overseas for the first time since December 2020. “Today, I am pleased to announce that Express Entry draws have officially resumed and applications will be processed at our 6 month processing standard. I want to thank the candidates from around the world for their patience, as we worked to reduce the backlog before resuming Express Entry draws. I look forward to welcoming skilled workers who will are essential in addressing Canada’s labour shortages." Canada’s Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said to CIC News.

Draws for the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) have been on hold since December 2020. Canadian Experience Class (CEC) draws were put on hold in September 2021.

What is Express Entry?

Express Entry is the fastest and most popular pathway to permanent residence for immigrants seeking a new life in Canada.

The restrictions by the Canadian Government were imposed on immigration about 18 months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic that has almost brought the entire world to a standstill.

On Tuesday, Canada's Immigration minister Sean Fraser informed that the country will remove its last remaining pandemic era restriction on immigrations and Express Entry draws will resume from 6 July.

"Starting July 6th, 2022, qualified candidates will be invited to apply for permanent residency from the following programs:

1.Federal Skilled Worker program

2.Federal Skilled Trades program

3.Canadian Experience Class" , Faser wrote.

How does Express Entry work?

Candidates need to confirm they meet the criteria of at least one of the three Express Entry programs.

Candidates can upload their Express Entry profile onto IRCC’s website.

Candidates receive a Comprehensive Ranking System score based on their age, education, language skills, and work experience.

Almost every two weeks, IRCC invites the highest-scoring candidates to apply for permanent residence.

Those invited for permanent residence have 60 days to submit their applications to IRCC.

IRCC aims to process most applications within 6 months or less.