Canada Express Entry draws resume: How to apply for permanent residency

Canada's Express Entry draws for all programs resumed this today after a hiatus of over 18 months. Canada has invited skilled immigrants overseas for the first time since December 2020. “Today, I am pleased to announce that Express Entry draws have officially resumed and applications will be processed at our 6 month processing standard. I want to thank the candidates from around the world for their patience, as we worked to reduce the backlog before resuming Express Entry draws. I look forward to welcoming skilled workers who will are essential in addressing Canada’s labour shortages." Canada’s Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said to CIC News.

