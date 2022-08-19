Canada is gearing up to welcome 55,900 permanent residents through Express Entry in 2022, and by the end of 2024, the plan is to invite a total of 111,500 PRs.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Express Entry process, the application management system for Canadian immigration programs, is likely to see some changes next year. Noting that it would be looking for specific skills in candidates, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told CIC News “in doing so, Canada would be able to select more immigrants who are already primed for success in the labour market."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Express Entry process, the application management system for Canadian immigration programs, is likely to see some changes next year. Noting that it would be looking for specific skills in candidates, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told CIC News “in doing so, Canada would be able to select more immigrants who are already primed for success in the labour market."
What changes are we likely to see in Express Entry in 2022?
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), invites candidates through Express Entry, which is highly dependent on Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores. But now, IRCC considering holding Express Entry draws that target specific skills and occupations in the future, rather than relying solely on a CRS score.
What changes are we likely to see in Express Entry in 2022?
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), invites candidates through Express Entry, which is highly dependent on Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores. But now, IRCC considering holding Express Entry draws that target specific skills and occupations in the future, rather than relying solely on a CRS score.
“The goal is really to maximize the contribution that a newcomer can make in their communities, so they’re set up for success when they arrive, but also that they’re going to meet the needs of the community where they’re going to reside," Fraser told CIC. “I expect we’re going to see potential increase of retention rates have opened up because people are coming in where they know they have opportunities because that was the basis of their invitation to apply.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The goal is really to maximize the contribution that a newcomer can make in their communities, so they’re set up for success when they arrive, but also that they’re going to meet the needs of the community where they’re going to reside," Fraser told CIC. “I expect we’re going to see potential increase of retention rates have opened up because people are coming in where they know they have opportunities because that was the basis of their invitation to apply.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Owing to the labour shortage in the country, Canada is gearing up to welcome 55,900 permanent residents through Express Entry in 2022, and by the end of 2024, the plan is to invite a total of 111,500 PRs.
Owing to the labour shortage in the country, Canada is gearing up to welcome 55,900 permanent residents through Express Entry in 2022, and by the end of 2024, the plan is to invite a total of 111,500 PRs.
Canada holds 4th all-program Express Entry draw
Meanwhile, Canada has held its fourth all-program Express Entry draw since July 6. IRCC issued 2,250 Invitations to Apply (ITA) for PR and the CRS cut-off for the same was 525.
Canada holds 4th all-program Express Entry draw
Meanwhile, Canada has held its fourth all-program Express Entry draw since July 6. IRCC issued 2,250 Invitations to Apply (ITA) for PR and the CRS cut-off for the same was 525.
There was no program specified for this draw which means that candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) were eligible to be invited, the CIC report said.
There was no program specified for this draw which means that candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) were eligible to be invited, the CIC report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Owing to COVID-19 and travel restrictions, all-program Express Entry draws were paused by IRCC for over 18 months. During this time, only candidates eligible for permanent residence under the CEC or the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were invited to apply. However, CEC draws were also paused in September 2021.
Owing to COVID-19 and travel restrictions, all-program Express Entry draws were paused by IRCC for over 18 months. During this time, only candidates eligible for permanent residence under the CEC or the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were invited to apply. However, CEC draws were also paused in September 2021.