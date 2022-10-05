Canada Express Entry: Getting Permanent Residency status gets easier for doctors. Details here2 min read . 05:18 PM IST
- Removing the barrier will act as a signal to physicians that they are welcome to stay in Canada.
Owing to an acute shortage of physicians, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has eased certain rules required for obtaining permanent residency through Express Entry programs.
Under the current rules, physicians find it difficult to qualify for Express Entry in Canada as they often use a “fee-for-service" payment model. And the model is different than the traditional employer-employee relationship. Hence, physicians who are currently in Canada as temporary residents are considered self-employed on paper. And self-employed individuals gaining experience within Canada are not eligible for most economic immigration pathways including Express Entry.
It is important to note that being self-employed on its own does not render a candidate ineligible. If a candidate has gained at least one year of work experience abroad, or as an employee in Canada, they may still be eligible for an Express Entry program.
Making a big announcement, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said, “removing this barrier will act as a signal to physicians that they are welcome to stay in Canada. While in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, last week he spoke positively about the new measure."
“In my home province in particular, foreign-born physicians have been helping to keep families healthy and to take care of our aging population,’ said Fraser. “Their skills are critical resources in our community, and it does not take long before they become our neighbours, friends, and fellow community leaders. Physicians resettling here in Nova Scotia or in other parts across the country is a win-win situation. The measures announced today signal to these physicians that we want them to stay, by making it easier for them to choose Canada as their permanent home."
Express Entry rule to change soon
Express Entry is likly to see some major changes in 2023. Last June, Bill C-19 received Royal Assent in Parliament, and will give IRCC more authority to target Express Entry candidates who have specific work experience, education, or language abilities, rather than issuing invitations to apply to a wider range of candidates based solely on their CRS scores, as is currently the norm.
Fraser told CIC News in an interview in June that the new authorities will allow Canada to invite candidates who are already primed for success in the labour market and will therefore be better placed to contribute to Canada’s economy, rather than overloading already robust labour sectors with new applicants
“If you’re in a circumstance where you have an abundance of applications that are all in one particular sector, and that sector doesn’t have high needs in Canada the Express Entry system as it exists today, is likely to bring in people that might not be perfectly matched to the needs of the Canadian economy," said Fraser.
