Express Entry is Canada’s largest source of immigration. And one of the biggest factors that contribute to the scores of the Express Entry draw is your age.

Canada’s point grade system, i.e. CRS provides the most age points to Express Entry applicants aged 20-29 (100). If you are 30 or older, the points you receive in the age category will progressively decrease every year (95 points for an applicant aged 30, 90 points for a 31-year-old applicant and so forth). Applicants aged 45 or older receive 0 points in the age category under the CRS.

That way, if you are 30 or above, you are already at the disadvantage. But, surely there are strategies to follow to make sure you can improve your scores significantly. Let's dig deeper:

Apart from age, the other factors on which the scores depend include education, first language ability (English or French), second language ability (English or French) and Canadian work experience. So, if you are at a disadvantage in terms of age, then focus on other categories. Here's what you can do:

Get a provincial nomination through a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

A provincial nomination through a PNP is the single best way to maximize a CRS score and receive an invitation to apply for Canadian permanent residence because receiving a nomination before applying through Express Entry can earn an applicant an extra 600 points.

PNPs exist in all Canadian provinces and territories (excluding Quebec and Nunavut) as a tool for each individual region to nominate permanent residence candidates who are interested in settling in a particular area within Canada.

Get a job

A valid job offer with details like all job requirements, including pay, duties, and employment conditions can significantly help you improve your score.

An offer of employment can obtain either 50 or 200 additional CRS points depending on the position.

Evaluating work experience

This helps in at least 2 ways. Firstly, simply obtaining additional work experience can aid an applicant in improving their score. Moreover, doing a better job of articulating current work experience can do much of the same to help applicants.

Improving language ability

Language ability is another crucial element of CRS scores that falls under the category of “core human capital factors".

Language — broken down into proficiency with writing, reading, speaking, and listening — can earn a single applicant between 128 and 136 points (depending on spousal/partner status, but more on that later).

Strengthening educational credentials

This is another obvious. Education, another element of “core human capital factors", can count for between 200 and 250 CRS score points depending on where the applicant received their credential (inside Canada or outside of Canada).