If you are planning to move to Canada, the Comprehensive Ranking Score (CRS) is one of the most crucial things to consider. As the process works, you will first have to get yourself in the Express Entry pool and then wait till you get an invitation to apply (ITAs), based on their Comprehensive Ranking Score (CRS).

IRCC issues ITAs to candidates in the Express Entry pool every two weeks who meet the CRS cut-off. This year, all Express Entry draws have been general, choosing candidates from the FSWP and the CEC.

Can we use past scores to predict the future of CRS?

We might assume that it might be easy to calculate future CRS scores based on previous cut-offs. But it is not that easy.

As time passes, the score continues to drop.

What impacts the CRS score cut-off? And how to improve scores?

IRCC has complete control over what CRS cut-offs and this means, it does not follow any trends or patterns but invite immigrants based on Canada’s economic needs.

The lowest ever CRS cut-off in the Express Entry’s history was just 75, which was in February 2021, when the IRCC invited 27,000 new immigrants as part of the CEC

Secondly, a few additional factors can increase your CRS score cut-offs. For example, if you receive a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), you can earn up to 600 additional CRS points, just from their provincial nomination

The Express Entry resumed in July this year inviting 1,500 candidates from the Express Entry pool who had a CRS score of at least 557.

As draws continued throughout the year, IRCC would increase draw sizes (eventually to 4,750 candidates in the most recent draw), while decreasing CRS cut-offs to below 500.

As Canada continues to grapple with a post-COVID reality, labour shortages remain high throughout the country. Canada has identified immigration as the primary means by which it can address urgent economic needs; likely a driving reason to Express Entry’s return, and the progressively lowering CRS score in 2022.

Canada to invite 500,000 new immigrants in 2025

Canada is planning to increase the immigrants' entry into the coming years. Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, which was recently released, announced its aim to welcome 465,000 new immigrants in 2023. This will further increase as the country is likely to set a target of 485,000 new immigrants in 2024, and 500,000 new immigrants in 2025.