This time around a total of 3,250 invitations to apply (ITA) were issued
In the last Express Entry draw as many as 2,750 ITA were issued
The 6th round of Canada's Express Entry draw (since all-program draws resumed on July 6) was conducted by the Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday. This time around a total of 3,250 invitations to apply (ITA) were issued by the immigration agency, the highest in the last three months
The 6th round of Canada's Express Entry draw (since all-program draws resumed on July 6) was conducted by the Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday. This time around a total of 3,250 invitations to apply (ITA) were issued by the immigration agency, the highest in the last three months
All you need to know about the latest Express Entry draw:
There is an increase in ITA, 500 more than the last time
Until the draw on August 31, the number of candidates receiving ITAs grew by 250 with each draw. Last week saw a marked increase of 500 ITAs and today’s draw is a continuation of that trend. In the last Express Entry draw, one of the most prominent pathways for immigrating to Canada, as many as 2,750 ITA were issued.
The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off score was 511, a CIC report stated
There has also been a gradual decline in the minimum CRS score, which has lost between eight or nine points each draw. However, this draw is different as there was only a five-point decrease.
There was no program specified for the draw, meaning that invitations were issued to candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).
IRCC paused all-program Express Entry draws for over 18 months, starting in December 2020. During this time, only candidates eligible for permanent residence under the CEC or the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were invited to apply. However, CEC draws were also paused in September 2021.
So far this year Canada has welcomed 40,785 immigrants through Express Entry. It is possible that if immigration continues at its current speed, Canada could even exceed the 2022 Immigration Levels Plan target of nearly 432,000.
So far this year Canada has welcomed 40,785 immigrants through Express Entry. It is possible that if immigration continues at its current speed, Canada could even exceed the 2022 Immigration Levels Plan target of nearly 432,000.
More changes to come:
IRCC has already announced that it is likely to introduce massive changes to the Express Entry draw in 2023 which will help them to issue ITAs that target individuals with specific work experience, education, or language ability groups it believes will be well-positioned to support Canada’s economy and labour force.
IRCC has already announced that it is likely to introduce massive changes to the Express Entry draw in 2023 which will help them to issue ITAs that target individuals with specific work experience, education, or language ability groups it believes will be well-positioned to support Canada’s economy and labour force.
If such a measure is taken it would mean that CRS scores could become less vital in some future draws.
If such a measure is taken it would mean that CRS scores could become less vital in some future draws.