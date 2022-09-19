While it is still a relatively high CRS score compared to other all program draws, it is the lowest score since these types of draws resumed on July 6
New reports have emerged that state that Canada invited express entry candidates, on September 14, with minimum comprehensive ranking system (CRS) score of 510 instead of 511, as was originally posted. The difference means that people who scored at least 510 received their invitation to apply (ITA) for Canadian permanent residency, according to CIC News report.
It is important to note that it is still a relatively high score compared to other all program draws, it is the lowest score since these types of draws resumed on July 6. The CIC News report states that the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reportedly updated their ministerial instructions at about 3:00 p.m. eastern time this past Wednesday. Interestingly, at the time, the page said the minimum CRS cut off was 511, but some were reporting online that they had received an ITA with a score of 510, the report said.
Meanwhile, in another development, Canada immigration minister Sean Fraser has informed that the country is on track to exceed its immigration goal of granting permanent residency to more than 430,000 people in 2022. On 14 September Canada conducted the sixth draw issuing 3,250 invitations to apply for Express Entry visa. Canada resumed their all-program draws for immigration on 6 July this year.
IRCC paused all-program Express Entry draws for over 18 months, starting in December 2020. During this time, only candidates eligible for permanent residence under the CEC or the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were invited to apply. However, CEC draws were also paused in September 2021.
The key points to the latest draw include, in this draw invitations were issued to candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).
"What we're seeing right now is a record number of cases come in for applications and record productivity. But still the demand is exceeding our processing capacity for the time being," Fraser said. According to CIC News, until the last draw on 31 August, the number of candidates receiving ITAs grew by 250 with each draw. Last week saw a marked increase of 500 ITAs.
