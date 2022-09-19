It is important to note that it is still a relatively high score compared to other all program draws, it is the lowest score since these types of draws resumed on July 6. The CIC News report states that the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reportedly updated their ministerial instructions at about 3:00 p.m. eastern time this past Wednesday. Interestingly, at the time, the page said the minimum CRS cut off was 511, but some were reporting online that they had received an ITA with a score of 510, the report said.