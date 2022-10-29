Canada express entry: Minimum CRS score dropped below 500. Details here

Canada express entry: Minimum CRS score dropped below 500. Details here2 min read . 12:25 PM IST
- Canada had paused Express Entry all-program draws since December 2020. The draw resumed this year on July 6
Canada's latest Express Entry draw saw the minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score drop below 500 for the time since December 2020.
On October 26, Canada’s held its most recent all-programme Express Entry draw. This time, invitations were issued to 4,750 candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 496, according to CIC news.
As per the report, candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) were all eligible to receive invitations.
Canada had paused Express Entry all-program draws since December 2020. The draw resumed this year on July 6.
It is for the first time since the draws resumed that the CRS has dipped below 500. The last time the score was this low was on December 23, 2020 with a score of 468.
By lowering the CRS score, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will be able to increase the number of ITAs for permanent residences in Canada.
So far, between January and August 31, Canada has admitted just over 28,000 new permanent residents through Express Entry programs. A new Immigration Levels Plan is expected to be announced by November 1 this year.
Express Entry is the application management system for three Canadian immigration programmes: the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) candidates in the Express Entry pool are already eligible for at least one of these programmes.
The express entree system is used to process applications of skilled workers wishing to work and immigrate to Canada.
Express Entry uses a points-based system, the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), to rank candidates’ profiles. The top-scoring candidates receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) and can then apply for permanent residency.
The CRS score is based on factors like age, education level, proficiency in French or English, work experience, spouse factors, and connections to Canada.
After the candidate applies, an IRCC officer reviews the application and decides if they are approved. Once this is complete, if approved, the candidate is now a permanent resident of Canada and one step closer to becoming a Canadian citizen.
Yes. There are ways to improve your CRS score: retake the English proficiency exam- IELTS, improve your work experience, show a job offer from a Canadian employer, and get a nomination from a province.
So far, between January and August 31, Canada has admitted just over 28,000 new permanent residents through Express Entry programs. A new Immigration Levels Plan is expected to be announced by November 1 this year.
