Usually, distance learning does not count for Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points for Canada Express Entry in case 50% of the programme is done online
Good news for those who have opted for distance learning for the last two years. Now, Canada is relaxing rules for Express Entry candidates who studied online during the pandemic.
Usually, distance learning does not count for Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points in case 50% of the programme is done online. But for candidates, who completed their education through distance education between March 2020 and August 2022, will now be eligible for Canadian educational credential points, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said in a new update. However, this is a one-time measure considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IRCC webpage update notified, “The new measure applies to those who earned a Canadian degree, diploma or certificate online during the eligibility period."
This year, the candidates who are eligible for CRS points are:
Candidates who completed their course online
Candidates who completed their course from outside Canada
Candidates who completed their course through part-time studies
Check the rules and regulations here:
IRCC also mentioned that candidates who have claimed an education credential should update their profile by answering three questions in the education history section.
The 3 questions are that the candidates are required to reply:
How much in-person study did the candidate complete in order to get the credential?
How much study the candidate complete in Canada?
How much full-time studying did the candidate complete?
If these fields remain incomplete, the candidate could see their CRS score drop.
If you have claimed to have a Canadian educational credential, you should update your profile by answering three new questions in the Education History section about the amount of in-person study/training, study/training in Canada and full-time study/training you completed to obtain the credential. If these fields remain incomplete, your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points score may drop and you could miss an opportunity to be invited to apply for permanent residence, IRCC webpage mentions.
IRCC also asked the students to update their Express Entry profile by August 2.
