Canada issued a total of 5,500 invites in the second Express Entry draw of 2023, which was conducted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Friday. This round saw a significant drop in the minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score that had shot up in the last draw. Also, no program was specified, which means candidates were invited from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) under the Express Entry system. Here is all you need to know:

Drop in CRS score:

The CRS score at this round of the Express Entry draw was 490, which was a sharp 17 points down from 507 in the last draw.

Since the Express Entry draws resumed in July 2022, the cut-off score has been decreasing consistently. In November, the minimum CRS score was 491. But, the next draw a significant rise to 507 points probably because the draw came after one and a half months

Over 11,000 ITAs in two weeks

Express Entry draws tend to occur approximately every two weeks, usually on Wednesday. IRCC has not provided explanation on why there was a pause in draws over this period. Nonetheless, the fact that draws have taken place in successive weeks to start 2023 indicate IRCC’s desire to land more skilled immigrants in Canada this year. In two weeks' time, IRCC has already issued 11,000 ITAs, the fastest start since it was launched in 2015, eclipsing the previous record of 10,000 ITAs that were issued in January 2021.

Express Entry 2023: More changes this year

In the coming months, the Express Entry draw is likely to see some major changes and a few of them were already introduced in the second half of 2022.

In November 2023, IRCC implemented NOC 2021, an updated take on NOC 2016. The National Occupation Classification (NOC) system determines a candidate’s profession and skill level in the Express Entry pool.

IRCC moved from categorizing skills as 0-D level to a system based on training, education, experience and responsibilities (TEER). The new TEER system has revised NOC 2016’s skill levels 0-E and created an equivalent five TEERS. Under NOC 2021, 16 new occupations are now eligible to apply for economic immigration programs managed by Express Entry, such as the FSWP or CEC, as per a report in CIC news.