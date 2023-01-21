Canada Express Entry: Over 11,000 invites in just 2 weeks, record 19 points drop in CRS cut-off2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:12 PM IST
The CRS score at this round of the Express Entry draw was 490, which was a sharp 17 points down from 507 at the last draw.
Canada issued a total of 5,500 invites in the second Express Entry draw of 2023, which was conducted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Friday. This round saw a significant drop in the minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score that had shot up in the last draw. Also, no program was specified, which means candidates were invited from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) under the Express Entry system. Here is all you need to know:
